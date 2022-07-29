Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 834 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

NVDA opened at $179.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

