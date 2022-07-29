Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,669,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,064,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $408.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.