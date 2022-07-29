Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,793,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

