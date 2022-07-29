Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 376,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,481,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 75,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,482,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE ARES opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

