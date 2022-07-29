Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Oracle stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

