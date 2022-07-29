Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,542,000 after buying an additional 149,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,131,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,198,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,708,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,491,000 after buying an additional 376,177 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after buying an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 75,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,482,060.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

