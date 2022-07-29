Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,235 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.37% of Cerus worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 65,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $981.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.11. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $285,528.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

