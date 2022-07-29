Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 71,192 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,192 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of Rambus worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,086,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Rambus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $85,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after buying an additional 61,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,030,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after buying an additional 167,192 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 2.3 %

Rambus stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMBS. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.