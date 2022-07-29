Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 14,764 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,406 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.