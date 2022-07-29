Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,094 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $408.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.09.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
