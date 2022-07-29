Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in AutoNation by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 819,157 shares of company stock worth $94,687,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

