Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in AutoNation by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,157 shares of company stock worth $94,687,399. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

