Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Twitter by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 219,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

