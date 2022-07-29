Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,192 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.11% of Rambus worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

