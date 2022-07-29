Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,835 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $81.32 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.