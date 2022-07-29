Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Twitter by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

TWTR opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -204.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

