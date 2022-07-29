Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.