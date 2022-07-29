Stephens Inc. AR Sells 555 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,201,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,455,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after buying an additional 61,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 220,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

