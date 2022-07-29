Stephens Inc. AR Sells 19,041 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

