Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.25 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

