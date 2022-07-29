Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,169 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 2.78% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Acas LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

KJAN stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

