Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,406 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

