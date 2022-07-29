Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cerus were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,213,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,014,000 after purchasing an additional 455,803 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 1,066,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,445,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after buying an additional 786,686 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,742,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 167,581 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $285,528.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Price Performance

CERS stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

