Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $114.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

