Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.
NYSE ZTS opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.58. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
