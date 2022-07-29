Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Navient by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Navient by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $2,073,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Navient by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 41,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Navient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Navient to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

