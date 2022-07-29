Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

