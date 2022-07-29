abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 463,838 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $90,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after buying an additional 131,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $119,040,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

