Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,716 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ELV opened at $475.73 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.38 and a 200-day moving average of $476.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Stephens reduced their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

