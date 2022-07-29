Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 55,009 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55,009 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Netflix worth $77,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

NFLX opened at $226.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

