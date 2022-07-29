Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,471,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,637,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,424,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $292.76 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

