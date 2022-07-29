Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $190.44 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diageo Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.