Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.13 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 321,332 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Best Buy worth $78,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

