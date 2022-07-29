Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $155.74 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average of $171.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

