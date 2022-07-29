Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cummins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.90.

Shares of CMI opened at $215.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

