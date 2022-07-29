Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,761 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $12,653,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.39.

TMUS stock opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

