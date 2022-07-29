Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,152 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.59 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

