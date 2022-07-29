SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $119,040,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

