IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.31.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $435.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.47 and a 200-day moving average of $435.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

