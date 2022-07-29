ODonnell Financial Services LLC Sells 231 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.4% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average of $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

