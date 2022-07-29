Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

