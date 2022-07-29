Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $26,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average of $154.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

