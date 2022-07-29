CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.71 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.