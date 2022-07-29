Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $868,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,113,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.1 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

