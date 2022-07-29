Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Big Lots worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,615,139,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 314,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 126,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 168,053 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $60.67.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

