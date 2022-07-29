Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOTGet Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Green Dot worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Green Dot by 14.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.93. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

