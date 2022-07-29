Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Green Dot worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Green Dot by 14.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.93. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.