Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

