Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

