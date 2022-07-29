Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 248.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.11 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

