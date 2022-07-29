Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 1.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,477,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 213,507 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 637,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 452,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BSCR stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

